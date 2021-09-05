Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

NYSE CTVA opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.29. Corteva has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

