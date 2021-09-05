Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $48.00

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.00, but opened at $49.47. Couchbase shares last traded at $48.53, with a volume of 1,122 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on BASE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.