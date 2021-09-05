Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will announce sales of $181.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.96 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $179.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $731.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.61 million to $733.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $754.96 million, with estimates ranging from $749.56 million to $760.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,328,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,109,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after buying an additional 733,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $40.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

