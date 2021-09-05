Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM traded up $3.18 on Friday, hitting $123.97. 10,369,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,486,113. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.30 and its 200 day moving average is $118.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

