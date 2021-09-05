Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 775 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.30. 1,948,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,874. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average of $74.78.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

