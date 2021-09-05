Cowen Increases Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Price Target to $55.00

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 194.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IMPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ IMPL opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95. Impel NeuroPharma has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $34.75.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Research analysts forecast that Impel NeuroPharma will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adrian Adams purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $279,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,669.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,653,000. Norwest Venture Partners Xiv LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,233,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,530,000. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,424,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,222,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

