Creative Planning Buys 3,272 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9,017.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.24. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average of $71.09.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

