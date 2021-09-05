Creative Planning Decreases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Creative Planning lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,794 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 111.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

