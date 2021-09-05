Creative Planning Decreases Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,265 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,629,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Infosys by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,040,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,451,000 after buying an additional 1,077,682 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in Infosys by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 659,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after buying an additional 107,880 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Infosys by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 258,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 19,678 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

