Creative Planning Lowers Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYCB stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

