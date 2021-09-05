Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,933 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Sanofi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $51.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

