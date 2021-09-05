Creative Planning Sells 2,917 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Comerica by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

NYSE:CMA opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.94. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.