Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives $143.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAP. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Grupo Santander cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 35.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,900,000 after buying an additional 1,399,973 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,362,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,908,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,299,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,029,000 after purchasing an additional 975,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Credicorp by 98.3% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,854,000 after purchasing an additional 899,968 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $104.61 on Thursday. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day moving average is $128.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

