Credit Suisse Group Cuts Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target to C$16.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.36.

TSE AQN opened at C$19.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52. The company has a market cap of C$12.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$17.83 and a 12-month high of C$22.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

