Credit Suisse Group Increases PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $145.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. OTR Global assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a positive rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.58.

NYSE:PVH opened at $115.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $121.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PVH will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $1,372,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in PVH by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

