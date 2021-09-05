Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€192.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €197.25 ($232.06).

EPA:RI opened at €183.70 ($216.12) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €183.48 and its 200-day moving average is €174.35. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

