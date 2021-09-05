Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) versus KT (NYSE:KT) Head to Head Analysis

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and KT (NYSE:KT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Crexendo and KT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 KT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crexendo currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.11%. Given Crexendo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crexendo is more favorable than KT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of KT shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of KT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Crexendo has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KT has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and KT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 29.73% 20.77% 16.91% KT 3.77% 6.12% 2.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and KT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $16.39 million 6.76 $7.94 million $0.47 12.79 KT $20.28 billion 0.34 $560.71 million $1.14 12.42

KT has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. KT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crexendo beats KT on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The Web Services segment offers website hosting and other professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

