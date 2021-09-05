Critical Analysis: Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) versus First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Civista Bancshares and First Business Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Business Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $20.08, indicating a potential downside of 13.10%. First Business Financial Services has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.19%. Given First Business Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than Civista Bancshares.

Dividends

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Civista Bancshares pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Civista Bancshares and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 28.16% 10.84% 1.31% First Business Financial Services 22.83% 13.45% 1.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Civista Bancshares and First Business Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $128.05 million 2.73 $32.19 million $2.00 11.56 First Business Financial Services $121.12 million 1.97 $16.98 million $1.97 14.21

Civista Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Business Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.3% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Civista Bancshares beats First Business Financial Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans. The company was founded on February 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

