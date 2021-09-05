Critical Survey: Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) vs. Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC)

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Professional and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional $73.40 million 3.41 $8.31 million $0.62 30.05 Chino Commercial Bancorp $11.93 million 2.96 $2.63 million N/A N/A

Professional has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.0% of Professional shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Professional shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Professional and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional 0 1 3 0 2.75 Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Professional presently has a consensus target price of $21.13, indicating a potential upside of 13.39%. Given Professional’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Professional is more favorable than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Professional has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Professional and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional 20.91% 11.37% 1.10% Chino Commercial Bancorp 23.80% N/A N/A

Summary

Professional beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management services. January 29, 2021, it operated through a network of nine locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as had a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in New England. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in holding the stock of the Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. and of other subsidiaries it may acquire or establish. Chino Commercial Bank was founded on December 8, 1999, while Chino Commercial Bancorp was incorporated on March 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

