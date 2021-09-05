Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $612.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce sales of $612.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $620.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $599.30 million. Crocs posted sales of $361.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Shares of CROX traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.69. 1,009,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,147. Crocs has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $147.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 40.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

