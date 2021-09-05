Croda International Plc (COIHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) announced a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.6606 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61.

OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $64.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05. Croda International has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $66.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COIHY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

