CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.15.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $278.23 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $115.25 and a one year high of $289.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.88 and a 200-day moving average of $226.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.43 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,834 shares of company stock worth $71,949,528 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

