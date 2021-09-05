CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $313.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $302.00 to $313.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $278.23 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,834 shares of company stock valued at $71,949,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

