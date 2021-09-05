CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $278.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.43 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $115.25 and a one year high of $289.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,834 shares of company stock worth $71,949,528. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

