Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.21

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as high as C$0.21. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.97, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.31 million and a P/E ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile (CVE:CWV)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

