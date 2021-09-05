Crowns Achieves Market Cap of $18.29 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Crowns has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Crowns has a total market cap of $18.29 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.59 or 0.00017107 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crowns

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,129,880 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

