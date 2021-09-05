CryptoBlades 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.63 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. CryptoBlades has a total market capitalization of $24.94 million and $4.63 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for $28.35 or 0.00054641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoBlades alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00065677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.90 or 0.00155888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00221108 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.74 or 0.07580427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,666.03 or 0.99561967 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $501.54 or 0.00966474 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,525 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBlades should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBlades using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.