CSFB Boosts Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$38.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.56.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

CU stock opened at C$35.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$35.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.34.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total transaction of C$27,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,215.52.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.