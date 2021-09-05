CSFB Boosts Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$38.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
CU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.56.
CU stock opened at C$35.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$35.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.34.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.