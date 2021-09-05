CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives $77.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.75. 299,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61. CureVac has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $151.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CureVac by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CureVac by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

