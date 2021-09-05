Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Tops $2.46

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00004889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $317.21 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00060549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00015994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00122787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.52 or 0.00833684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00047140 BTC.

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,580,975,538 coins and its circulating supply is 426,748,438 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

