Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Purchases 329 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,867 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.6% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $301.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.58 and a 200-day moving average of $261.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

