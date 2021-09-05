Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,911,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,866,000 after purchasing an additional 109,752 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1,233.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 495,638 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Amdocs by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,206,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,875,000 after purchasing an additional 152,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,758,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

DOX stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.56.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

