Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 24,557 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 40.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,557 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $861,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,162.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $2,800,840. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

