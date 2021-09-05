Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,868 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Shares of BK opened at $53.93 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

