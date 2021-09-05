Danuta Gray Purchases 16,500 Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) insider Danuta Gray bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £51,480 ($67,258.95).

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 313 ($4.09) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 300.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 302.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on DLG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 342 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 349.80 ($4.57).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

