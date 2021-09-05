Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,644 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Datadog were worth $21,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.8% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,510 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 55.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,305 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $88,197,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 212.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,623 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,384,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,095 shares in the company, valued at $16,340,555.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 1,846 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $251,683.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,043 shares in the company, valued at $33,272,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,455,428 shares of company stock valued at $185,595,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $138.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.63. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $139.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

