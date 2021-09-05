Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.050-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.01 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.280 EPS.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $138.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.23 and its 200 day moving average is $99.63. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $139.68.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Datadog’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.24.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $303,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,671. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,384,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,340,555.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,455,428 shares of company stock valued at $185,595,379 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.