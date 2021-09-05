Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.050-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.01 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.280 EPS.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $138.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.23 and its 200 day moving average is $99.63. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $139.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.24.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,384,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,340,555.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,455,428 shares of company stock valued at $185,595,379. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

