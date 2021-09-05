Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Reaches $0.36

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $242,215.25 and approximately $5,364.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00066770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00154915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.00230250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.09 or 0.07745952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,366.05 or 0.99567004 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.20 or 0.00971518 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 667,452 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

