DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $2.19 Million in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Trupanion by 823.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.18. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.91 and a beta of 1.89.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $157,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $392,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,450 shares of company stock worth $2,767,530. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

