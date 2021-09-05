DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $3.06 Million in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.20% of AppHarvest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AppHarvest stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ciara Burnham acquired 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

