DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 31,868 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 39.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,868 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of TAP opened at $46.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

