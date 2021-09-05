Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €162.82 ($191.55).

Shares of DHER opened at €129.25 ($152.06) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €121.68 and a 200 day moving average of €116.50. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

