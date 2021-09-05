Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DNN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denison Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Denison Mines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.45.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the first quarter worth $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter worth $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

