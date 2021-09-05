Dennis Polk Sells 1,302 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,324,406.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SYNNEX alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $153,501.48.

SYNNEX stock opened at $127.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.