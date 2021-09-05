Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Shares of URI opened at $351.37 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $364.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.23.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.