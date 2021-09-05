Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes $138,000 Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,658,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 69.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 3,907.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Qurate Retail by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.00.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,185,741.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $4,871,872.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at $402,798,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 868,534 shares of company stock worth $11,628,052 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

