Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,521,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after buying an additional 845,274 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,620,000 after buying an additional 619,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.82.

NYSE:AVB opened at $232.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.61 and a 200-day moving average of $204.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.