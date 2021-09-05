Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,048 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,543,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $114,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 135,252 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

PXD stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

