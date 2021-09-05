Desjardins Boosts Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$47.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $34.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $35.19.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

